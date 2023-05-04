Pet parents adopt furry companion for parrotlet, shares heartening adoption story

Every now and then, we come across stories that tug at our heartstrings. And today, this tale of two parrotlets will surely put a smile on your face. Instagram page @littlewolfiebird documents the journey of two parrotlets, Wolfie and Sharky. They often share videos and pictures of them doing various things, from eating together to even riding a skateboard. Now, a clip shared by the page shows how Sharky was adopted after Wolfie and how they both grew to become brothers.

"Wolfie was a Covid baby, but when life started to get busier for us, we thought long and hard about the life we wanted for Wolfie. As we went back to non-lockdown work and life, we knew we couldn't always be at home. Adopting Sharky was the best decision we made for Wolfie. The two boys now always have each other even when humans can't be around. Wolfie may not always admit it, but he's happier with Sharky by his side." wrote the Instagram page while sharing the video. The clip shows Wolfie and Sharky growing up together and how they become close.

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 76,000 times. The share also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Always best to be two." A second shared, "This is so cute." A third posted, "Omg he's so happy with a companion." Several others have reacted using heart emojis.

