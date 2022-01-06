Photographer captures dogs right before catching treats, results are hilarious

Photographing animals is a task, especially with how much they love to move. Photographer Christian Vieler, however, is a pro. And in his latest series, he is showcasing pictures of dogs right before they're about to jump up and catch a treat.

In the photographs, he captures the brief moment where the dogs are really excited for their treat. Vieler shares these dog photos on his Instagram page.

A post of dog photos is captioned, “Here are - simply thrown together - a few of my favourite pictures of the past weeks.” The adorable expressions on the pooches’ faces are just too cute to miss.

Look at them here:

Since being posted on December 4 on Instagram, this share has accumulated more than 4,000 likes and several comments.

“Brilliant,” commented an individual. “Love it,” posted a second. “Aww the cutest shark in the second photo is Aurora,” pointed out a third.

Here’s a dachshund catching a treat:

"Dachshunds rock," reads a comment under this post with more than 6,000 likes. "Omg love these," posted another, followed by a laughing emoji.

And below are some adorable pictures of what the caption describes as “Puppies catching treats,” followed by a heart emoji.

This post has more than 12,000 likes and comments like, "Baby dogs." Many took to the comments section with heart emojis.

Here are some more pictures he shared of dogs catching treats that are equal parts funny and cute:

With more than 7,000 likes, this post is also a hit. A comment under it reads, "The moment happens so fast. I only hear my dogs mouth do that flap sound. To see their facial expressions is hilarious." Many posted laughing emojis.

What are your thoughts on these funny dog pics?