Physiotherapist shares why he left 40 LPA job in UK for India: 'Toughest decision I’ve ever made'

A high-paying job abroad is often seen as success. But for some, professional achievement does not always translate into personal fulfilment. Physiotherapist Manav Shah recently spoke about this, sharing why he chose to leave a ₹40 LPA role in the UK and return to India early in his career.

Shah said that working a “9-to-5 job” made him feel confined. (Instagram/@physiomanav)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Shah said he was earning ₹40 lakh annually with just over a year of experience in physiotherapy when he decided to quit and move back. “The reason I left my job was because I always had that small entrepreneurial bug in me that I wanted to do my own business,” he said.

Shah added that working a “9-to-5 job” made him feel confined. “I used to feel like I was in a confined space or a jail. And right now, I have that freedom when I'm building Rehabond. I get that freedom which no 9 to 5 NHS job was able to give me,” he added.

Loneliness and affordability

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{{^usCountry}} The physiotherapist also pointed to loneliness as a key factor behind his decision. “I don’t know why a lot of people don’t talk about this, but loneliness hits hard when you are alone in a Western country. No amount of money or quality of life can match having a cup of tea with your parents or your close friends,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The physiotherapist also pointed to loneliness as a key factor behind his decision. “I don’t know why a lot of people don’t talk about this, but loneliness hits hard when you are alone in a Western country. No amount of money or quality of life can match having a cup of tea with your parents or your close friends,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I was feeling lonely, and India, due to our family culture, is so much better, which was also one of the reasons why I came back,” Shah told HT.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was feeling lonely, and India, due to our family culture, is so much better, which was also one of the reasons why I came back,” Shah told HT.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another major reason, Shah explained, was affordability. He noted that living in India allows for better savings while still offering access to healthcare and other essential services. “It's quite affordable to stay here in India. You can save quite a lot of money. At the same time, you have like a lot of accessibility to healthcare and other things,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another major reason, Shah explained, was affordability. He noted that living in India allows for better savings while still offering access to healthcare and other essential services. “It's quite affordable to stay here in India. You can save quite a lot of money. At the same time, you have like a lot of accessibility to healthcare and other things,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Austin founder shares 23 'suggestions' for Indians in US, internet divided: 'No one needs your advice')

‘Toughest decision’

In the caption of his post, Shah further described the move as one of the toughest decisions he has made. He said he had built a stable life in the UK, including his career, friendships and routines, making the decision to leave difficult and filled with doubts.

“Sometimes growth doesn’t look like moving forward… it looks like starting again,” he wrote.

“I built a life there — a career, stability, friendships, routines, and comfort. Walking away from all of that wasn’t easy. There were doubts, sleepless nights, and countless ‘what ifs.’ But deep down, I knew I didn’t move abroad just to stay comfortable. I went to learn, to grow, and to understand what kind of clinician and person I wanted to become.” he continued.

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“Now it’s time to build something of my own. Leaving the UK wasn’t giving up — it was choosing courage over certainty, purpose over comfort, and long-term vision over short-term security,” Shah said, adding that while the move brings new challenges, it also marks the beginning of building something of his own in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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