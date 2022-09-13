Pics of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle petting a dog outside Windsor Castle melts hearts online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently joined Prince William and Catherine on their visit to Windsor Castle to greet members of the public and to look at the floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II. Besides other moments of mourning captured during the walkabout, pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle petting a dog went viral online and have sent the Internet into a meltdown.

"When our little pup Louis met Meghan and Harry as we paid our respects to The Queen," read the caption posted accompanying photos with hashtags #QueenElizabeth, #HarryandMeghan, and #Windsor. In the pictures, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be seen petting a well-behaved dog named Louis outside Windsor Castle.

Take a look at the pictures below:

When our little pup Louis met Meghan and Harry as we paid our respects to The Queen #QueenElizabeth #HarryandMeghan #Windsor pic.twitter.com/OLkhW6gcaU — Sarah Gracie (@SarahGracie) September 10, 2022

Since being shared on September 11, the photos have raked up more than 17,200 likes and a flurry of comments.

While replying to her tweet, Gracie commented, "Thank you everyone for your lovely comments about our precious Louis. We witnessed a really beautiful moment at such a difficult time for them. Louis had the best day and is at his happiest when he is being cuddled, petted and surrounded by people. "

"Aww. Lucky Louis got some Sussex love. I'm sure this was pure joy for Harry and Meghan at this grieving time. They love animals," posted an individual. "What a cutie! Harry and dogs are such a great combination," shared another. "Aw I bet they needed that. Dogs make such a difference in stressful times," wrote a third.