‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Techie with college backlog lands offers from Uber, Microsoft, Meta, shares strategy
Despite a college backlog, an Indian techie cracked FAANG offers and revealed his preparation strategy.
An Indian techie has grabbed the internet’s attention after revealing how he secured offers from some of the world’s biggest technology companies despite facing setbacks during his college years.
Taking to Instagram, Kartik Modi spoke about his journey and revealed that he had once struggled with a key subject during his studies. In the video, he said, “Hello, I am Kartik and I have cracked offers at Google, Microsoft, Uber, Meta, Atlassian, and even an international FAANG offer at Amazon UK. What most people don't know is in college, I actually had a backlog in Data Structures. Chalo coffee pe chalte hain and I will tell you how this guy still reached here.”
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He further explained how the setback initially affected his confidence. “DSA is the core subject for tech interviews. Failing that once felt like a stamp on my forehead: ‘Not good enough for tech’.”
How he turned things around
Kartik shared that instead of giving up, he used the experience as motivation to rebuild his preparation strategy. “Around me, everyone was chasing placements and FAANG dreams, and main yahaan pe backlog clear karne mein laga hua tha. That backlog could have been the excuse to give up, but instead it became a trigger to change how I prepare.”
(Also read: Techie earning $85,000 in Canada considers moving to India for ₹26 LPA FAANG job, internet reacts)
He highlighted three key changes in his approach. “Firstly, I rebuilt my basics from scratch. No ego. Topic by topic, DSA like it was my day one again.”
He added, “Secondly, I took small consistent steps, 1-2 solid questions daily, and not that fake 8-hour long grind once in a week to stay consistent.”
“Thirdly, I kept showing up to all the interviews I could get, and har rejection se clear hua ki kya improve karna hai.”
Encouraging others facing similar challenges, he said, “So if you're stuck with a backlog or a low CGPA and thinking ki ‘mera game toh khatam ho chuka hai’, toh picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”
Take a look here at the video:
Social media reacts
The video has garnered several reactions online, with many users resonating with his story. One user wrote, “This is so motivating, especially for people who think one backlog ends everything.” Another said, “Consistency beats everything, thanks for saying this so honestly.”
(Also read: Techie moves from ₹7.4 lakh service based role to ₹60 lakh FAANG job, shares inspiring journey)
A third commented, “Rejections actually teaching you what to improve is so real.” Another said, “People don’t talk about this side of the journey enough.”
Another comment read, “From backlog to FAANG, that’s seriously inspiring.” A user also added, “Small daily steps over fake long hours, this is exactly what students need to hear.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More