‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Techie with college backlog lands offers from Uber, Microsoft, Meta, shares strategy

An Indian techie has grabbed the internet’s attention after revealing how he secured offers from some of the world’s biggest technology companies despite facing setbacks during his college years. An Indian techie with a DSA backlog secured top offers, sharing how consistency and basics helped him succeed. (Instagram/karrrtiiikkk)

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Modi spoke about his journey and revealed that he had once struggled with a key subject during his studies. In the video, he said, “Hello, I am Kartik and I have cracked offers at Google, Microsoft, Uber, Meta, Atlassian, and even an international FAANG offer at Amazon UK. What most people don't know is in college, I actually had a backlog in Data Structures. Chalo coffee pe chalte hain and I will tell you how this guy still reached here.”

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He further explained how the setback initially affected his confidence. “DSA is the core subject for tech interviews. Failing that once felt like a stamp on my forehead: ‘Not good enough for tech’.”

How he turned things around Kartik shared that instead of giving up, he used the experience as motivation to rebuild his preparation strategy. “Around me, everyone was chasing placements and FAANG dreams, and main yahaan pe backlog clear karne mein laga hua tha. That backlog could have been the excuse to give up, but instead it became a trigger to change how I prepare.”

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He highlighted three key changes in his approach. “Firstly, I rebuilt my basics from scratch. No ego. Topic by topic, DSA like it was my day one again.”

He added, “Secondly, I took small consistent steps, 1-2 solid questions daily, and not that fake 8-hour long grind once in a week to stay consistent.”

“Thirdly, I kept showing up to all the interviews I could get, and har rejection se clear hua ki kya improve karna hai.”

Encouraging others facing similar challenges, he said, “So if you're stuck with a backlog or a low CGPA and thinking ki ‘mera game toh khatam ho chuka hai’, toh picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

Take a look here at the video: