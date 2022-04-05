Picture of Mt Everest captured with a different perspective from ISS wows people

The Internet is filled with pictures that show the majestic Mt Everest. It won’t be wrong to say that more often than not those images leave people mesmerised. There is now a newest inclusion to that list and it comes with a twist. This particular picture posted by The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), shows a whole new look of the highest mountain in the world. This picture is taken from the International Space Station (ISS).

Nasa, quite rightly, in the opening line of the caption, wrote, “Mt. Everest like you’ve never seen it before.” In the next few lines, they added how the image was captured.

“The highest mountain on Earth takes on a different perspective from the vantage point of space. An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (@ISS) took this near-nadir (almost straight down) photograph of Mount Everest, which towers approximately 29,029 feet (8,848 meters) above sea-level,” they added.

“This world-renowned summit just keeps growing – approximately 1 centimeter per year due to the progressive uplift of the crust caused by the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates,” they added and concluded their post.

The post has been shared about six hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 1.9 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Oh wow that looks like a painting,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” posted another. “Wow,” expressed a third.

