Picture of water dispensers goes viral, gets over 1.6 million views. Here’s why

If you are a regular user of Internet, you may have seen random images going viral. The case is same with this picture of two water dispensers. Clubbed with a funny caption, the image has now created a buzz among people and prompted them to share hilarious replies. There is a possibility that the post will leave you chuckling too.

Twitter user @javroar posted the image. “Congratulations to them,” they wrote while posting the image. The picture shows two water dispensers kept side by side. While one is black in colour, the other one is white and also covered with a plastic of the same hue. What has amused people is how the colour combination resembles the hues of dresses worn by many brides and grooms during their wedding.

Though going viral, the image is not new and has been doing the rounds of the Internet for a few years. The picture was first posted by another Twitter user @Dumpedguay back in 2019. “I am so happy for them. Congratulations” they tweeted while sharing the picture.

Take a look at the recently shared post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered 1.6 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. People also posted various tweets to showcase their reactions. Just like this individual:

“I liked the idea,” wrote a Twitter user and posted this image: