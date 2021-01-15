Pictures of crocodile couple swimming together prompt people to say ‘true love’
If you’re someone who loves seeing various images and videos which showcase love, especially between animals, then this post by Bindi Irwin will speak to your soul. Shared on Twitter, the post has two images which show a crocodile couple swimming together.
“Couples that swim together, stay together!” Irwin started her tweet with these sweet words. In the few following lines, she explained that saltwater crocodiles can be very loving towards each other.
“Saltwater crocodiles can be incredibly loving towards one another and that makes my heart really happy,” she added.
Take a look at the super adorable images:
Chances are, the pictures may nudge you to say ‘Oh my heart!’ Don’t worry, you’re not alone. There are several who expressed similar reactions while commenting.
“True love ...They are too cute, the lovers,” expressed a Twitter user. “Isn't that romantic?!” asked another. It indeed is. "True love," said a third.
“This is so cool,” wrote a fourth. “Love it. So glad these dinosaurs still roam this great Mother Earth doing what they do best--being crocs. I wish I could be there to see the excitement during these feeding sessions,” commented a fifth.
A few used GIFs to express their feelings. Just like this individual who shared:
Here’s how others reacted:
What do you think of the images?
