Plane makes emergency landing after battery in luggage catches fire mid-air. Watch

An Air China flight was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday after a lithium battery inside a passenger’s carry-on luggage suddenly ignited mid-air, sending flames and thick smoke billowing from an overhead bin. Cabin crew quickly brought the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.(Instagram/@cabin_crewlifestyle_)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the incident occurred aboard a flight from Hangzhou, China, to Seoul, South Korea. In a statement on social media, Air China confirmed the incident. “On October 18, on flight CA139 from Hangzhou to Incheon, a lithium battery in a passenger’s carry-on luggage stored in the overhead compartment spontaneously ignited,” the airline said in a statement. “The crew handled the situation quickly and no one was injured,” it added.

A video circulating online shows bright orange flames leaping from the overhead bin as smoke rapidly fills the aisle, prompting panicked shouts from passengers. Two flight attendants can be seen racing toward the fire holding extinguishers, while others yell for passengers to stay seated.

Cabin crew quickly brought the fire under control, and no injuries were reported. To ensure safety, the pilots diverted the aircraft to Shanghai Pudong International Airport. A replacement aircraft was later arranged to complete the journey to Seoul, the airline confirmed.

Some witnesses reported hearing a loud popping or “explosive” sound moments before the flames appeared. They also described several minutes of confusion as the fire crackled from the overhead bin.

Local media outlets reported that the ignition source was believed to be a power bank battery, though Chinese authorities have not yet confirmed its brand or certification status.

Similar incidents

The scare is the latest in a series of lithium-battery-related fires aboard Asian carriers. In May earlier this year, a China Southern Airlines flight from Hangzhou to Shenzhen returned to the airport 15 minutes after takeoff when smoke poured from a passenger’s camera battery and power bank.

In January, South Korean officials stated that a spare power bank likely caused a fire on an Air Busan flight carrying 169 passengers and seven crew members. Seven people sustained minor injuries from the fire.