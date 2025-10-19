Indian CEO says IITian co-passenger on US to Delhi flight got drunk, wet his pants

Gaurav Kheterpal, founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies, has expressed his shock over an incident where his well-educated and high-earning co-passenger on a US to India flight got drunk, refused to obey crew instructions on not consuming more alcohol, and ultimately ended up wetting his pants. A CEO says his IITian co-passenger got drunk on a flight (Representational image)(Unsplash)

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Kheterpal claimed that he was recently on a flight from San Francisco to Delhi when he met a 25-year-old alumnus of IIT-Bombay. Kheterpal said that the IITian was working at an AI startup in the San Francisco Bay Area and had an impressive salary of almost $500,000.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

Getting drunk on SFO to Delhi flight

“On my SFO-Delhi flight today, the passenger next to me was a 25-year old Indian, IIT-Mumbai, earning almost $500K in an AI startup in Bay Area, heading home for Diwali,” Jaipur-based Gaurav Kheterpal said in his X post.

During the 16-hour flight, this IITian apparently drank 11 beers. After his 11th drink, the crew refused to serve him any more alcohol.

This did not deter the Indian techie in the least. Instead of not drinking anymore, he requested Kheterpal and his team to ask the crew for more beers and pass them on to him.

“When the flight attendant refused to give him more than 3 beers, he requested me & my team (we had 3 people) to take it & give it to him, we did,” Kheterpal admitted.

“Wetted his pants”

According to Kheterpal, the IITian eventually got drunk and passed out. He then urinated himself. Kheterpal and his team had to switch seats due to the smell.

“He then passed out after a few hours of drinking & unsurprisingly, wetted his pants. We had to move to diff seats for some time due to the smell! Needless to say, he did not even make eye contact after that,” he wrote on X.

Indian CEO criticises IITian

Kheterpal ended his post by criticizing the NRI for not being able to control his urges. He wondered how a well-educated man, earning upwards of ₹4 crore, could act the way he did.

The Indian CEO further said that his conduct reflected poorly on Indians.

“An IIT grad earning nearly 4CR Rupees every year, living the American dream in Silicon Valley, unable to control his urge for a few free beers on a flight- unbelievable!

“When will as Indians stop embarrassing ourselves in front of the whole world, especially as poor travellers,” he asked.

The post has gone viral with more than half a million views in a day.

In the comments section, some criticized Kheterpal for giving drinks to his co-passenger. Others raised doubts about the authenticity of the story.

“This never happened; it's a made-up story by you for engagement farming,” wrote one user.

“25-year old Indian, IIT-Mumbai, earning almost $500K in an AI startup. Of all things that didn’t happen.. this didn’t happen the most,” another said.

Responding to accusations that he made up the huge salary, Kheterpal wrote: “Most people here have no idea of Bay Area AI startup packages. AI Engineers & Data Scientists are being paid million dollar of just joining bonuses yet people can’t believe someone with an IIT tag working at 500K. Ignorance is bliss!”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)