JEE Advanced 2024 toppers: IIT Mumbai Zone toppers Dwija D. Patel eyes research in AI, ML, AIR 9 Dhruvin Doshi aims CSE

Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel, of IIT Bombay Zone has emerged as the All India topper in the female category. Hailing from Rajkot, she secured AIR 7. She said, “I am very happy. I did not expect to be a female topper. This is the result of my hard work and the guidance given by my educators in the class.” JEE Advanced 2024 toppers: Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel is All India Topper in the female category.

Dwija’s father is a Mathematics teacher at a school, while her mother is a homemaker. She scored 99.1% in the class 10 examination in Rajkot.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“I want to pursue a B.Tech degree at IIT Bombay in computer science stream. I want to do research work in artificial intelligence and machine learning,” Dwija said.

Inspired by her engineer uncle, Dwija chose JEE and secured AIR 58 in the JEE mains.

Also read: JEE Advanced 2024 topper’s success story: Never hung goal chart on wall, was motivated enough at heart, says Ved Lahoti

“After the JEE mains result, I started preparing for the advanced examination by solving practice papers. Studying hard and solving as much as practice papers is a key factor of my success,” she said.

Likewise, Dhruvin Doshi, a resident of Mulund secured All India Rank 9 in JEE Advanced. He wishes to pursue computer science at IIT Bombay. Dhruvin said, “I would like to thank my parents and owe my success to my teachers at Sri Chaitanya Institute, Andheri. After the class 10 examination, I decided to pursue an engineering degree and started preparation.”

Also read: JEE Advanced Result 2024: Manya Jain topper of IIT Kanpur zone, ‘Bright Minds Scholarships’ launched for top 100

Notably, Dhruvin scored 98.8 percent in class 10. Born to doctor parents, Dhruvin shared, “I studied at least 10 to 11 hours a day to get this score. In JEE mains I secured 123 ranks.”

“I started preparation for the JEE Advanced by solving numerous practice papers. Apart from the study material I used to refer to serval reference books provided by the education institute,” he added.

Also read: JEE Advanced topper Aryan Prakash with AIR 17 aims to join Computer Science at IIT Bombay, says his focus is on research