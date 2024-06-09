JEE Advanced 2024 topper’s success story: Never hung goal chart on wall, was motivated enough at heart, says Ved Lahoti

A chess enthusiast, a cricket fan, and a young boy whose eyes are filled with dreams to make it big in life - no prizes for guessing, we are referring to Ved Lahoti who has topped the extremely important examination, the JEE Advanced 2024. Securing 98.61 percent, Ved has set a new record of scoring the highest ever marks in 64 years, with an impressive 355/360. JEE Advanced 2024 topper Ved Lahoti shares success mantra and preparation strategies. (X/@ANI)

Ved, who is a student of the Allen Classroom in Kota, has been living all by himself in the last two years, something which he feels has helped him in his success journey. According to Ved, it is because of staying alone that he learnt to be disciplined and the value of time-management.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Speaking of his study hours, Ved said he did not look at hours while preparing. Rather he used to set goals every day. His preparations rooted out mainly from his interest to study.

Also read: JEE Advanced Result 2024: Manya Jain topper of IIT Kanpur zone, ‘Bright Minds Scholarships’ launched for top 100

Interestingly, unlike most student rooms where one would come across motivational posters or goal charts glaring on the walls, Ved had a different take to it – according to him, unless one is motivated at heart, it does not really help. Ved stated that he knew what he ought to do internally, therefore never put up goal charts in his hostel room.

Now, a question that one might ponder upon is, what special measures did Ved take to become the All India topper? Sharing his tips, Ved said he initially gave three hours to all three subjects every day, but gradually focused more on the topics and subjects where he was weak and needed improvement. He also credited his peer groups and teachers for always being they’re for him whenever he needed guidance.

He said that the test series, mock tests and study materials provided to him at Allen helped him prepare for rock solid performance.

Also read: JEE Advanced topper Aryan Prakash with AIR 17 aims to join Computer Science at IIT Bombay, says his focus is on research

Ved said that one of the easiest ways to make last minute revisions easy is to prepare short notes during classes. The short notes, Ved said, come in handy when time is running fast, particularly in the few days ahead of examinations.

There were also times when he had secured lower marks in test series, but Ved said he never let his shortcomings deter from his ultimate goal.

Finally, for aspirants who are keen on taking the JEE Advanced next year, Ved said they must try and keep away from distractions, and not deter from their goal.

Also read: JEE Advanced 2024 Cut-off: Here is all you need to know about category-wise qualifying marks and other details

Notably, As many as 1,80,200 candidates appeared for both Paper 1 and 2 of JEE-Advanced this time, and of them, 48,248 candidates have qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 7,964 are female candidates.

(The article is based on an interview of Ved Lahoti by Allen)