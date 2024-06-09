JEE Advanced topper Aryan Prakash with AIR 17 aims to join Computer Science at IIT Bombay, says his focus is on research

Seventeen-year-old Aryan Prakash from Andheri, Mumbai, took a significant stride towards his ambition as he secured the all India 17 rank and fifth from IIT Bombay zone in the JEE advanced examination, the result of which was announced earlier today, June 9. Notably, Prakash had clinched a flawless 100 percentile in the JEE Main, the screening test for the IIT JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Live Updates. JEE Advanced topper Aryan Prakash secured AIR 17. He aims to join Computer Science at IIT Bombay.

Coming from a family of income tax officers, Aryan's passion for physics and mathematics propelled him towards engineering. He wants to pursue a career in research.

"I will choose computer science at IIT Bombay to pursue BTch degree. My focus is on research. I would prefer to do research," he said.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Aryan completed his school education at Billabong School Malad and was admitted to Narayan Education Institute for further preparation.

"I used to study hard every day and believe on what teachers thought to us," he said this is his success mantra.

As many as 1,86,584 candidates took the highly competitive exam administered by IIT Madras this year, and 1,80,200 of them appeared for both papers. As per the rules, only those who take both papers are considered for the ranking. The institute has informed that 48,248 of them have cleared the exam by scoring more than or equal to the cut-off marks set for various categories.

Ved Lahoti of the IIT Delhi zone has emerged as the all India topper with an impressive score of 355/360 marks.

The topper among female candidates is Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of the IIT Bombay zone, who has secured 332 marks and the seventh all-India rank.

All India ranks 1 and 2 belong to the students who appeared from the IIT Delhi zone, while IIT Madras zone has four of the top ten rank holders – AIR 3, 5, 8, and 10.

The IIT Bombay zone has three of the top ten rankers – AIR 6, 7, 9 – and the IIT Roorkee zone has one – AIR 4.

