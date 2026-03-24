Plastic surgeon 'bahu' returns home after 50-hour shift, mother-in-law welcomes her with aarti: 'Bade bhaag hamare...'
The video featuring a plastic surgeon and her mother-in-law has amassed more than 5 million views and over 100k likes
A video featuring a plastic surgeon returning home after an exhausting 50-hour duty has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions online.
In the video shared on Instagram, Dr Saumya Gupta is seen arriving home, where her mother-in-law welcomes her by performing aarti. The moment soon turns emotional as Gupta bends down to touch her mother-in-law’s feet and seek her blessings.
“Bade bhaag hamare, jo hamare ghar tum padhare,” her mother-in-law says at the beginning of the video. Responding to the gesture, Gupta says, “Thank you, mummy. Bhagwan mujhe sadhbuddhi de. Ghar me aur waqt bitane ka samay de.”
The mother-in-law then adds, “Bhaisaab, aisi bahu dekhi tumne? Jo char char din me ghar me aave hai. Hamara kya sukh hai isey?” The caption of the post reads, “Itni late entry ke baad… Aapko kya lgta hai.”
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
Since being shared on Instagram, the video has amassed over 5 million views and more than 100,000 likes.
The clip triggered mixed reactions online. While some users praised the warmth of the family moment, others pointed out the lack of work-life balance.
“No work life balance,” one user wrote, while another commented, “I need the secret behind looking so fresh after two continuous days of duty omg!!” A third user said, “Aww cutest video”.
Several users also criticised the mother-in-law’s remarks, calling them insensitive.
“Imagine listening to this in modern times… That’s why I don’t get married at this age and time. Even a surgeon has to listen to this s**t. Live alone and happy,” one user wrote. Another said, “Aunty ne taunt mar hi di ki isse kya sukh h btao bahu inke sukh k liye ayi h bete ke nhi.”
Amid the backlash, Gupta’s husband, Dr Shagun Agarwal, defended his family in the comments. “To all those people criticising my mother i can understand you might not have an experience of such positivity in family so you are not able to to see one here ! And to the people talking about she is doing for money ….my mother has a rental income faar more than me and wife’s salary combined. And to all the feminists here talking about kaisi saas hai just to let you all no she makes sure driver goes to hospital every morning and evening so that she can have hot food in hospital every day!” he wrote.
“And for saumya she is the best daughter in law one can ever imagine!” he added.
HT.com has reached out to Dr Gupta. The article will be updated once a response is received.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More