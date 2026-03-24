Plastic surgeon 'bahu' returns home after 50-hour shift, mother-in-law welcomes her with aarti: 'Bade bhaag hamare...'

The mother-in-law then adds, “Bhaisaab, aisi bahu dekhi tumne? Jo char char din me ghar me aave hai. Hamara kya sukh hai isey?” The caption of the post reads, “Itni late entry ke baad… Aapko kya lgta hai.”

“Bade bhaag hamare, jo hamare ghar tum padhare,” her mother-in-law says at the beginning of the video. Responding to the gesture, Gupta says, “Thank you, mummy. Bhagwan mujhe sadhbuddhi de. Ghar me aur waqt bitane ka samay de.”

In the video shared on Instagram, Dr Saumya Gupta is seen arriving home, where her mother-in-law welcomes her by performing aarti. The moment soon turns emotional as Gupta bends down to touch her mother-in-law’s feet and seek her blessings.

Social media reactions Since being shared on Instagram, the video has amassed over 5 million views and more than 100,000 likes.

The clip triggered mixed reactions online. While some users praised the warmth of the family moment, others pointed out the lack of work-life balance.

“No work life balance,” one user wrote, while another commented, “I need the secret behind looking so fresh after two continuous days of duty omg!!” A third user said, “Aww cutest video”.

Several users also criticised the mother-in-law’s remarks, calling them insensitive.

“Imagine listening to this in modern times… That’s why I don’t get married at this age and time. Even a surgeon has to listen to this s**t. Live alone and happy,” one user wrote. Another said, “Aunty ne taunt mar hi di ki isse kya sukh h btao bahu inke sukh k liye ayi h bete ke nhi.”

Amid the backlash, Gupta’s husband, Dr Shagun Agarwal, defended his family in the comments. “To all those people criticising my mother i can understand you might not have an experience of such positivity in family so you are not able to to see one here ! And to the people talking about she is doing for money ….my mother has a rental income faar more than me and wife’s salary combined. And to all the feminists here talking about kaisi saas hai just to let you all no she makes sure driver goes to hospital every morning and evening so that she can have hot food in hospital every day!” he wrote.

“And for saumya she is the best daughter in law one can ever imagine!” he added.

HT.com has reached out to Dr Gupta. The article will be updated once a response is received.