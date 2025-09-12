Polar bear slides across delicate ice sheet, internet hails its clever move: ‘Animals are way smarter’

An old video of a polar bear has resurfaced online, drawing fresh admiration for the animal’s intelligence. Unlike the usual image of polar bears lumbering across ice on all fours, this one adopts an unusual technique. Instead of walking upright, the bear lies flat on its belly and uses its forelimbs to slide across the fragile ice sheet, seemingly aware of the risks of putting too much weight on the surface. A resurfaced video showed a polar bear sliding on ice to stay safe.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

Take a look here at the clip:

Viral once again

The clip was reshared by the X account Nature is Amazing and has quickly amassed more than 1.3 million views. The caption read, “Polar bear slides across thin ice to avoid breaking it. Proof that animals are way smarter than we think!”

Reactions from social media

The video has sparked a wave of reactions online. One viewer admired the animal’s ingenuity, saying, “This proves once again that nature finds its own solutions, smarter than we can imagine.” Another commented, “Honestly, this is one of the cutest things I have ever seen, and at the same time it shows incredible survival intelligence.”

A different user reflected, “If humans had even half the awareness of these animals, we would treat the planet with far more care.” Others simply marvelled at the sight, with one writing, “This looks like a giant fluffy child sliding across an ice rink.”

One observer remarked, “Beautiful video, but it’s also a reminder that polar bears are struggling as ice melts faster than ever.” Another responded, “It’s adorable and sad at the same time, seeing such majestic creatures forced to improvise because of climate change.”

Humour also found its place in the discussion. One user joked, “Polar bears invented ice skating before us.” Another quipped, “That’s not a polar bear, that’s me after slipping in the kitchen.”