Police department ‘arrests’ Elsa for ‘unlawful use of snow and ice’. Watch

A series of posts by South Carolina’s Pickens Police Department has left people chuckling. The department used Elsa-related twist to create awareness about snowstorm and increasing cold in the area. There is a chance that the various shares about this character from the animated film series Frozen will leave you giggling too.

On January 16, they posted a video with a descriptive caption. “We had to activate our aerial drone unit to canvas the area for Elsa. Elsa and her abominable snowman are still wanted by our agency for "unlawful use of snow and ice." Stay warm and safe Pickens!” they wrote. The clip shows police cars on a snow-covered road.

The next day they posted another video showcasing the officers ‘arresting’ the ice queen. “***Elsa Detained*** Rare body cam footage of the arrest. She was detained after a short foot chase and no one was injured or severely frozen. Her accomplice, the abominable snowman, is still at large. He has unleashed more snow and ice. Help us find him. Please be safe on the road if you have to drive. Big thank you to “Elsa” for stopping by the Department,” they wrote.

In their recent share, they posted another video explaining how Elsa escaped during her court appearance after “freezing” some of the officers.

The posts received several appreciative reactions from people.

“Awesome, Heartwarming. Great for the children, Great for the community. Whoever came up with the idea is brilliant,” wrote a Facebook user. “It doesn’t bother her anyway,” expressed another. “Glad to see local cops having some fun,” commented a third. “My 7 year old daughter says don't put her in jail take her back to her ice palace,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the videos posted by the police department?

