‘Pops? Hello’: Father and daughter pilots cross paths on US airport radio

A father-daughter moment between two pilots has won hearts online after they unexpectedly crossed paths over an airport radio. The interaction was shared by United Airlines on Instagram, where the airline joked about what the family group chat must be like. The clip shows the father and daughter chatting while both are on duty as pilots.

Father-daughter pilots share sweet radio exchange

Father-daughter banter over airport radio. (Instagram/@united)

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In the clip, the daughter can be heard asking her father, “Pops? Hello. Where are you at?”

The father tells her that he is about to depart from runway one right. After she wishes him safe travels, their brief professional exchange quickly turns into a light-hearted family conversation.

A colleague then asks the father, “That’s your daughter? Apparently. So your daughter’s a pilot. Aren’t you a proud papa?”

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The father jokingly replies, “Sort of.”

The colleague continues to tease him, asking whether his daughter still lives at home. The father responds that she does not, but adds that she is still on his mobile phone plan.

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{{^usCountry}} The daughter then appears to make sure everyone knows she is single, prompting another round of jokes about her staying on her father’s phone plan until she gets married. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The daughter then appears to make sure everyone knows she is single, prompting another round of jokes about her staying on her father’s phone plan until she gets married. {{/usCountry}}

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The conversation ends with the colleague joking that she will have to stay on “daddy’s cell phone plan”, adding to the playful nature of the exchange.

Check out the full video below:

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Internet loves father-daughter banter

The video quickly drew affectionate reactions from viewers, many of whom loved the easy-going relationship between the father and daughter.

“Repeat, repeat, the way she said ‘Pops?’ and her dad said ‘Hello’, arghhhh,” one person wrote.

“This is so cute,” another commented.

“United is definitely a GIRL DAD,” a viewer said.

Another person wrote, “How cute and what a proud dad, even though he seemed quite mellow about it.”

Several viewers also picked up on the father’s understated response when asked if he was proud of his daughter. “Love this! Yes, he said ‘sort of’, but you could tell he was proud!” one person wrote.

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Others found the teasing particularly relatable. “My and my dad’s love language is constantly roasting each other. This is nothing but 100% pure love, pride and respect!” a user commented.

Another summed up the moment simply: “Nothing keeps the family connected like a cell phone plan!”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)