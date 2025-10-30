Popular Thai herbal inhalers pulled from shelves after FDA finds microbial contamination

A popular brand of Thai herbal inhalers has been forced to recall a large batch of its products after health authorities found they failed to meet safety standards due to contamination. Thai FDA detected microbial contamination in one of its batches.(File)

According to a report by The Straits Times, Hong Thai Herbal, one of Thailand’s best-known manufacturers of yadom - small, portable aromatherapy inhalers - announced the recall after the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected microbial contamination in one of its batches. The FDA revealed that abnormalities were found in the total microbial, yeasts, mould, and spore-forming bacterium count of the affected batch.

The inhalers, manufactured on December 9, 2024, with an expiry date of December 8, 2027, carried the batch number 000332, comprising around 200,000 units, the company confirmed.

In a statement, Hong Thai Herbal said, “The company fully acknowledges and accepts the results of the FDA’s inspection with utmost respect. We have already recalled all affected products from the market and are coordinating with the FDA to proceed with the destruction of the recalled batch as soon as possible.”

It added that the exact date of destruction would be announced later. “We sincerely apologise to our partners for any inconvenience and to our valued customers for any concern caused,” the company said.

The manufacturer further said it has since upgraded its production and quality control processes. Customers and retail partners who still hold stocks of the contaminated batch have been offered full refunds, The Independent reported, citing Thai PBS.

About Thai herbal inhalers

Notably, the herbal inhalers are used for nasal congestion, dizziness, and motion sickness. The products contain a mix of essential oils, camphor, and eucalyptus oil.

These inhalers are a common household item in Thailand, and in recent years, they have become increasingly popular among tourists, who depart the country with these as souvenirs. Their popularity also increased after being seen with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, and British rapper Central Cee.