Post about artist behind gold-leafed illustrations of Nobel laureates wows people

A post about Niklas Elmehed, the artist behind the gold-leafed illustrations of Nobel laureates, was recently shared online. The post has now amazed people. There is a chance that the share will wow you too.

The official Instagram account of the Nobel Prize shared the post. “Discover the person behind the striking illustrations of the 2021 Nobel Prize laureates: Niklas Elmehed, @niklaselmehed. Here Niklas is painting the portraits of our two new peace laureates, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov,” they wrote. Alongside, they also shared an image showing Elmehed working on a portrait.

The speed of the artist’s work has always been a matter of chatter among netizens. Many wondered how the artist could finish his stunning portraits so quickly while ensuring the aspect of confidentiality.

The artist has been painting the official portraits of the Nobel Prize Laureates since 2012, mentions Elmehed’s personal website. It also mentions that he finishes the illustrations within a few hours. “This is the most common question I receive but unfortunately I can’t tell you exactly how long time I get due to the secrecy from the Nobel Prize. But I am pretty fast when I paint and finalize a portrait in a few hours,” reads a statement from the artist on the website.

Many, in different posts, also asks Niklas Elmehed is the gold leafs used in the paintings are real. Answering to such queries, he shared a tweet and wrote “Putting gold on the Nobel Laureates in physics. A lot of people ask me if it's real gold but I'm sorry to make you disappointed. When the Nobel week is over the studio floor is almost covered in foil and the cleaning process would be a lot trickier if it was the real stuff.”

Putting gold on the Nobel Laureates in physics. A lot of people ask me if it's real gold but I'm sorry to make you disappointed. When the Nobel week is over the studio floor is almost covered in foil and the cleaning process would be a lot trickier if it was the real stuff. 😅 pic.twitter.com/VqIQPELAph — Niklas Elmehed (@NiklasElmehed) October 9, 2021

