'Power couple' bags world records by breaking pine boards with one hand. Watch

Guinness World Records took Instagram to share the video that shows the 'power couple' creating their records.
The image, taken from the video, shows the ‘power couple’ holding their individual certificates by Guinness World Records.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Apr 12, 2022
By Trisha Sengupta

Guinness World Records often takes to Instagram to share various videos that showcase people making different records. Just like the latest video they shared. However, in this clip not one but two people are seen making world records. Dubbed as the ‘power couple’, they bagged world records by breaking boards using one hand. There is a change that their record will make your jaw drop in wonder.

“Most pine boards broken in one minute with one hand (male & female) - Lisa and Chris Pitman,” GWR wrote in their caption while sharing the video. Alongside, they also shared various hashtags to complete their post. They are #taekwondo, #martialarts, #strength, #breaking, #guinnessworldrecords, and #officiallyamazing.

While replying to their own post, they also shared more information about the records and the record holders. “Power couple Lisa and Chris are Taekwondo instructors from Bromley, UK. Total boards broken: Chris > 315 and Lisa > 230,” they added.

The video opens to show rows of stacked pine boards. The clip then captures the ‘power couple’, individually, breaking the boards using just one hand.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 25,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Excellent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very good,” posted another. “No one wants to miss with those 2,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the record?

Tuesday, April 12, 2022
