Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone relish dosa at iconic Bengaluru restaurant. Watch

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone and his wife, Ujjala Padukone, were recently spotted enjoying a meal at Vidyarthi Bhavan, an iconic south Indian restaurant in Bengaluru. The eatery posted a video on X of the couple enjoying the meal on Wednesday evening. Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone seen enjoying a South Indian meal in Bengaluru.(Screengrab/X@VidyarthiBhavan)

Vidhyarthi Bhavan shared the video with the caption, “Happy to have legendary badminton star @padukoneprakash at our restaurant yesterday evening! (sic)”

The popular eatery, located in Bengaluru's Gandhi Nagar area, which is popular for its benne dosas and vadas. Vidyarthi Bhavan is always crowded, even on weekdays, with people waiting in long lines for their legendary food.

In the video, the Padukones, who are parents of Bollywood star Deepinka Padukone, are seen enjoying dosas, giving their review of the restaurant, and taking pictures.

Prakash Padukone posed for a photo with a server balancing plates and plates of dosa on one arm, a signature image of Vidyarthi Bhavan that industrialist Anand Mahindra once termed as an “Olympic sport”.

This video was posted on Thursday morning, and since then it has gained more than 42,000 views and numerous comments.

Since the video went viral on X, users have started sharing their mixed reviews of the famous eatery. Some users praised the taste of the food while some said it isn't as good as it used to be.

Reacting to the viral video, an X user, Ashiwin Siddaramaiah, commented, “Genuine feedback: I visited specifically to have dosa as I have been craving it for 2 years (last visit after lockdown). Dosa is no longer the same, maybe you are using new ingredients?”.

A second user, SriRam@6269, commented, "Stacking dosa this way is unhealthy as the bottom of every plate is on top of the dosa".

Another user, Dwaraki Rao, commented, "Legends when they meet @arunadiga and @padukoneprakash".

Vidyarthi Bhavan remains a top choice for locals and celebrities

Vidhyarthi Bhavan, the much-loved restaurant in Bengaluru, is famous for its crispy masala dosas, which have been a favorite among locals and visitors for years. This popular restaurant has been serving people since 1943.

Due to its popularity, Vidyarthi Bhavan has been visited by famous people like Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl.