Indian founder of $1.2 billion startup says bank rejected home loan application: ‘Just because I am a founder’

The Indian founder of a fintech startup valued at $1.2 billion has revealed that his home loan application was rejected because the bank classified entrepreneurs as a high-risk category. Pravin Jadhav, founder and CEO of Raise Financial Services, took to social media to muse about the irony of the rejection — noting that the same bank had felicitated him as a top fintech innovator not so long ago. Pravin Jadhav is the founder and CEO of Raise Financial Services and a former Paytm executive.

“Founder's life is hard! My home loan application got rejected by a top private bank - just because I am a founder,” Jadhav said in his X post.

Indian founder lists credentials after loan rejection In October 2025, Raise — the parent company of stock trading platform Dhan — raised $120 million in a Series B round led by Hornbill Capital. The Mumbai-based fintech was valued at $1.2 billion after the funding round, marking its entry into the unicorn club.

As one of the three co-founders of Raise, Jadhav is hardly short of entrepreneurial credentials, but the bank still deemed him a high-risk borrower.

To assure readers of his credibility, the founder of Raise Financial Services began to list his credentials on X.

He noted that he had been a customer of the bank for more than 25 years. In terms of assets, Jadhav said he might be among the bank’s top 0.1% customers. “5x-6x of loan value in relationship with this bank,” he added.

Yet, in spite of all this as an impressive CIBIL score of more than 800, the top private bank rejected his home loan application.