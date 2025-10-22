'Preeti, wherever you are...': Comedian remembers Air India flight attendant who helped her after her father’s death

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal has remembered with fondness a flight attendant who comforted after her father’s sudden death in 2017. In a video shared on Instagram, Mittal recalled her unexpected encounter with the Air India flight attendant, named Preeti, in 2017. Comedian Aditi Mittal recalls touching encounter with a compassionate flight attendant. (Instagram/@addymitzy)

Here’s what happened

Aditi Mittal was performing in London when she received the news that her father had died suddenly. This was in the year 2017. The comedian and actress immediately took an emergency flight back to Mumbai.

During the flight, it was very obvious from her face that she was upset about something. The flight attendant, Preeti, went out of her way to make Mittal feel comfortable — repeatedly offering her drinks.

For her part, Mittal says she was just “sitting there, sipping and sobbing”.

A small act of kindness

Eventually, the Air India flight attendant asked Mittal, “Is there something you can share with me? If it makes your heart feel lighter…”

The comedian explained that she was travelling back to India after her father’s death and was very sad. Preeti’s response was a masterclass in empathy. She told Mittal, “How about this. Every time I pass by, you tell me one funny story about him.”

The result of this offer was that Mittal began to remember all the funny stories about her dad. “I was so eager to talk about him that I started writing down in my notebook,” she recalled. “Every time she passed by, I would tell her something”.

“Now, I have a written repository of some of my dad’s goofiest moments,” Mittal explained. It also helped her channel her grief in a meaningful way. “Whenever I feel that familiar sense of loss or grief, I remember those moments and they crack me up,” she added.

Aditi Mittal ended her video by wishing Preeti a happy Diwali. “Preeti, wherever you are, Happy Diwali bro,” she said.

Her post has struck a chord with the internet, where hundreds of users praised the Air India flight attendant for going the extra mile.

“Preeti was a better therapist than most ones I’ve come across,” wrote one user.

“Kudos to Preeti!! We need more Preetis in this world,” another said.

“This is my favourite Diwali video in the whole wide world. Happy Diwali to you Aditi, and to Preeti, and every compassionate human being,” a viewer added.