'Pretend to faint, start crying': Redditors reveal craziest ways to get a seat in Delhi Metro

Long journeys in Delhi Metro can be tiring and getting a seat in a packed train can feel like winning the lottery. In a hilarious Reddit thread, users came together to brainstorm the most creative and ridiculous ways to secure a seat. While some suggested truly bizarre acts to land a seat during rush hour, others focused on strategy, taking into account body language of fellow travellers. Commuters wait in a queue to board the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro, in New Delhi. (PTI)(Representational)

It all started when one user sought tips and tricks to get seats in a crowded train."Tips and tricks to secure a seat most of the time in a crowdy metro," they wrote in the r/Delhi subreddit.

It was not long before the post was flooded with suggestions which ranged from absurd to impressive. One user simply asked the user to emotional tactics. "Start crying, works all the time," they said.

Pretend to vomit, faint

Several users joined in with their bizzare suggestions including faking fainting or pretending to vomit to scatter seated passengers and quickly take their place. Others, however, focused on a more strategic approach to land a seat as soon as it gets vacated.

"When at interchanges, go in the opposite direction of where your destination is, at the next station deboard and take the right train. A lot of people get off at interchanges so that's your golden opportunity! Eyeball every single person sitting in the metro like your life depends on it. If fates are on your side, you'll get your metro seat," suggested one user.

Strategy for seats

Another user advised to study the body language of the passengers. "Most of the aged people will not be travelling long distances. Students and young people most of the time deboard the train at intersection stations. In the yellow line, people with heavy luggage most probably will get down at New Delhi. Look for people putting phones or books in their pocket/bags after long usage, people putting away their earphones etc," they added.

A few users spoke to the extrovert Delhiites on Reddit and suggested carrying a foldable chair from home or just asking those seated around in the train where they will deboard.