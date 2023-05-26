Prime Video throws shade at Netflix after password sharing crackdown

Netflix recently shared its plan to combat password sharing not just in the US but in over 100 countries. With a focus on exploring fresh revenue streams, the streaming giant said it would put certain restrictions on password borrowing. Since the news hit social media, many shared their reactions. Amid these posts, a share by Prime Video has left people chuckling. Prime video took a dig at Netflix while re-tweeting an old post shared by the latter back in 2017. Prime Video's tweet on Netflix's password sharing crackdown has left people chuckling.(Twitter/@primevideouk)

Netflix in 2017 shared a tweet where they wrote, “Love is sharing a password". With a caption, “Who’s watching,” Prime Video shared this post along with a screenshot of their homepage that shows people who are sharing a single account. However, instead of the names that are usually seen below each account, Prime Video added some words which when joined together form a sentence that reads, “Everyone who has our password.” They ended the sentence with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at the post:

The post by Prime Video left people chuckling and they shared varied comments. Just like this individual who posted, “Amazon clapped Netflix so damn hard lol.” To which, Prime Video replied, “Giggling and tweeting and hoping we don’t do the same.”

Take a look at some more reaction by Twitter users:

“Exactly, drag them,” posted a Twitter user. “Damn whoever manages this account is savage,” added another. “Damn y’all clapped back. I love it!” joined a third. “OMG! The shade.”

Since being posted on May 25, the tweet has received close to 28.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several likes. What are your thoughts on this post by Prime Video on Netflix’s password sharing crackdown?