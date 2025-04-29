Menu Explore
Prince William breaks this unofficial royal protocol put in place by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 29, 2025 06:42 AM IST

During his trip to Estonia, Prince William was reportedly spotted adopting a new approach to public engagements.

Prince William, heir to the British throne, was recently captured flouting an unofficial royal protocol established by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, reported the New York Post. Seen by fans as a step towards modernising the royal family’s protocol, he posed for photos and selfies during one of his royal appearances—challenging the most well-known unofficial rule of the late queen, which involves avoiding pictures with admirers.

Britain's Prince William takes a selfie with people who have gathered to greet him. (via REUTERS)
Britain's Prince William takes a selfie with people who have gathered to greet him. (via REUTERS)

The royal was captured posing for selfies on the first day of his trip to Estonia. He happily took people’s phones to capture pictures of himself with the fans. According to the Express, he spent about 40 minutes engaging with the crowd.

Also Read: Indian billionaire dines with British royal family member in Mumbai, shares inside pics

As per the Express, experts are still unclear about this shift in royal protocol. However, his gesture certainly became a hit with the public, who praised his readiness to appear in photos and even take selfies. Some see it as the royal’s attempts to win over the younger generation and Gen Z.

“New approach”

“William appears to be taking a new approach to public engagements,” said the Express‘ royal editor Emily Ferguson, adding, “On the first day of his trip, he fully embraced the crowds and appeared to revel in the dozens of requests for selfies, happily taking people’s phones to take the snap himself.”

Also Read: Prince Louis’ unseen video on seventh birthday has a rare surprise for fans… his adorable voice

Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly be in Scotland to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary. The royal couple married on April 29, 2011, in Westminster Abbey, an event that was seen by millions worldwide.

During their two-day visit to Scotland, the couple will explore the Isles of Mull and Iona. They will celebrate their anniversary in a “small, isolated self-catered cottage on Mull, famed for its dramatic and beautiful scenery.”

