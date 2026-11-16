Prince William uses Hindi phrase 'rang-birangi duniya' during Earthshot speech in Mumbai. Watch

Britain’s Prince William used the Hindi phrase “rang-birangi duniya” during his speech at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly in Mumbai on Monday. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly in Mumbai on November 16, 2026. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP) (AFP)

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, arrived in India on Monday for a three-day visit centred around the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize. The royal couple had a busy first few hours in Mumbai, during which they met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, played gully cricket with schoolchildren and sampled kulhad chai. They also travelled on the Mumbai Metro from Vidhan Bhavan to the Bandra-Kurla Complex before heading to the Earthshot event.

At the Impact Assembly, Prince William greeted the crowd with a “Namaste”. The gathering included this year’s finalists, whose projects will be recognised at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards on Tuesday, as well as previous winners.

“The Earthshot Prize has seen what happens when bold ideas are backed and given the chance to grow. They create jobs, improve lives and change what we believe is possible,” Prince William said.

Highlighting India’s contribution to environmental innovation, the Prince of Wales said the country offered a different perspective on the relationship between economic growth and environmental protection. “Too often, the world’s emerging economies are presented with a false choice: growth or the environment; prosperity or protection. But India shows us a different picture. A picture full of colour, complexity and possibility,” he said.

During his address, Prince William also referred to the Hindi phrase “Rang Birangi Duniya”, translating it as “a world full of colour”. He said the phrase could offer a way of looking at the future, beyond the false choices between people and the planet, prosperity and nature.

“There is a phrase in Hindi: ‘Rang Birangi Duniya.’ A world full of colour. Perhaps that is how we should see the future. Not in black and white, and not presented as false choices between people and the planet, prosperity and nature, but in all its colours,” he said.