‘Princess Anna’ communicates with hearing impaired girl using sign language. Viral video shows her reaction

A wonderful moment between a woman dressed up as Disney Princess Anna and a hearing impaired girl was recently posted online. The wholesome video shows how the two communicated using sign language. This is one of those videos which may leave you emotional.

Instagram user Jeanette, and the mother of the kid, posted the video on her Instagram page. “When Princess Anna can sign and have a full conversation with my deaf child. Zoe has never been able to chat with a princess without Jesse or myself interpreting. This was magical. Thank you Princess Anna for making our trip so special!” she wrote.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “For the first time in forever Zoe met a princess and didn’t have to have us interpret princess. Excuse me Queen Anna just started singing and chatting with Zoe. It was magical.” What is amazing to see in the video is the girl’s elated expression.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on July 23. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, the share has accumulated over 6.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Her face when she turned around, she was so happy!!!” posted an Instagram user. “Who’s chopping onions in here?” expressed another referencing that the video left them emotional. “This is so incredibly beautiful,” commented a third. “It was such a special moment to watch and be a part of!” shared a fourth. “This is so pure,” wrote a fifth.