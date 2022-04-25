Principal helps student prank his teacher in this hilarious video. Watch

School days and the videos that capture the very essence of it, are always a delight to watch. Just like this one video that has been shared on Instagram by the page named Good News Correspondent. There is a good chance that this video will leave you nostalgic and reminiscing about your good old school days.

The video opens to show a student hiding behind his principal right before school. The principal can be seen welcoming students and staff to the school as part of his morning routine. As this wholesome process carries on, one can see that the student is, in fact, hiding so that he can take his teacher by surprise.

“Principal helps student prank his teacher! Carpool line- elementary school. He usually pops up and scares Mr. Chris when he opens the door to unload in the mornings!” reads the caption that this wholesome video was shared on Instagram with. The video has left many people smiling from ear to ear, for all the right reasons.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than 10 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ and laughing out loud at this video - both at the same time. It has also received more than 25,500 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Lol team work makes the dream work.” “Love your son's zest for life. Go baby go!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “So much fun! Love it.”

What are your thoughts on this video by Good News Correspondent? Did it make you nostalgic as well?

