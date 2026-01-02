Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan Vadra shares first photo with fiancee Aviva Baig after engagement

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra, has got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Aviva Baig. The engagement took place on Monday and was made public through a social media post by Raihan. Raihan Vadra shared first photo with Aviva Baig after getting engaged.(Instagram/raihanrvadra)

Engagement announced on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Raihan Vadra shared two photographs marking the occasion. The first image shows the newly engaged couple posing together, while the second is a childhood photograph featuring Raihan and Aviva from their younger days.

Take a look here at the post:

Raihan kept the caption minimal, simply writing the date of the engagement as “29.12.25”. The post quickly drew attention on social media, with congratulatory messages pouring in from friends, followers and well wishers.

About Raihan Vadra

Raihan Vadra is a visual artist who has been documenting life through photography since the age of ten. According to his biography on the APRE Art House website, his work spans wildlife, street and commercial photography, reflecting a wide range of subjects and perspectives.

In 2021, Raihan held his first solo exhibition titled Dark Perception at Bikaner House in New Delhi. In the same year, he was also part of The India Story exhibition held in Kolkata.

Who is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Baig completed her schooling at Modern School in Delhi before pursuing media communication and journalism at OP Jindal Global University. Professionally, she works as an interior designer, following in the footsteps of her mother, and is also involved in photography and production, as noted in her Instagram bio.

Aviva has stated that her work focuses on social issues and aims to create positive change. She is also reportedly a former national level football player,.

Aviva and her family are based in Delhi. Her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, while her mother, Nandita Baig, is an interior designer, according to a report by NDTV.