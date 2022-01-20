Priyanka Gandhi shares about helping her children with homework. Watch

A video posted by Priyanka Gandhi on Instagram about how she still helps her children with their homework has created a chatter. Shared on Instagram, the video is a part of the Facebook live session that she recently conducted. There is a possibility that the video will wow you too.

Gandhi, while sharing the video, posted a caption in Hindi. When loosely translated it reads, “I still help my children with their homework.”

The video shows the leader reading a question from her laptop and then answering it with a smile on her face. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 39,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many shared various comments while reacting to the video, including actor Richa Chadha. She shared two heart eyes emojis. A few also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

She also shared another post with a picture and wrote that she is looking forward to another Facebook session.

What are your thoughts on the video?