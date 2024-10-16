Proud dad moment: Abu Dhabi crown prince gives ‘bear hug’ to daughter after her jiu-jitsu performance

A sweet moment between Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and his daughter is spreading smiles. The video captures his reaction to his daughter Shamma’s performance in a jiu-jitsu competition. The image shows Abu Dhabi’s crown prince watching his daughter’s jiu-jitsu performance. (Instagram/@lovinabudhabi)

“Capturing a heartwarming moment as Sheikh Khalid cheers on his daughter Shamma in her Jiu-Jitsu competition! Proud dad vibes and an unstoppable spirit,” an Instagram page wrote while sharing the heartwarming video.

What does the video show?

The footage opens to show Sheikh Khaled standing at the side of the venue, a proud and supportive father, watching his daughter participate. Once she finishes, she slowly walks towards her father. However, once she’s near, she runs towards him, and he hugs her. Later, he presented awards to the competitors, including his daughter.

Take a look at the video here:

What did social media say?

“The proof that dads have a special love for daughters, and I'm one of them,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Amazing, I’m teary-eyed, emotional.” A third expressed, "They are our best support in life." A fourth wrote, "So heartwarming." Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

About the jiu-jitsu event:

“His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabiو and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, attended the championship yesterday, and his presence had a significant impact on the event, the organisers and the athletes. It inspired the athletes to push even harder in future competitions. His Highness watched some matches, met with the athletes, and took photos with them. This visit reflects the strong support and attention that our leadership continues to give to the sport of jiu-jitsu,” Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, told local media.

