Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Dubai ruler bonds with 3-year-old grandson, crown prince Fazza shares heartwarming video

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 17, 2024 10:52 AM IST

A video shared by Dubai Crown Prince Fazza has taken over social media. It shows his toddler son with his grandpa, the UAE vice president.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Fazza, took to Instagram to share a video that captures a heartwarming moment between his three-year-old son and his father, vice president of the UAE. In the video, the Emirati royal walks hand-in-hand with his grandson.

The image shows Dubai crown prince Fazza’s son with his granddad, the UAE vice president. (Instagram/@faz3)
The image shows Dubai crown prince Fazza’s son with his granddad, the UAE vice president. (Instagram/@faz3)

“It's enough to be holding on to it. May God protect you all,” the crown prince wrote on Instagram. In the video he shared, the vice president and ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his grandson are seen wearing traditional Middle Eastern white robes complete with headgear.



Take a look at this sweet video:

The video was shared about 14 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 3.2 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further collected tons of likes and comments. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“May God protect them and always support them,” posted an Instagram user.

“Such a beautiful video,” added another.

“Your baby is so cute,” expressed a third.

“One of the best videos of the day,” wrote a fourth.

The Crown Prince of Dubai is also the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). An avid social media user, he has an Instagram page with over 16 million followers, with whom he regularly shares glimpses of his life. The bio of his page reads, “Every picture has a story and every story has a moment that I'd love to share with you. Thanks and enjoy”.

Did the video shared by Dubai Crown Prince Fazza showing his father and son leave you with a smile?

