Jordan Crown Prince Hussein’s heartwarming moment with his newborn daughter. Watch viral video

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein And Saudi-born Princess Rajwa welcomed a baby girl named Princess Iman bint Hussein. The couple married in 2023 and welcomed their first child together this year. A video of the new dad with his kid made its way onto Instagram, and it has left people saying, “Aww”. It shows him speaking sweetly to his daughter. The image (L) shows Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein with his newborn daughter, while the photo (R) shows the royal couple. (Instagram/@rhcjo)

The video was shared on the official Instagram page along with a caption in Arabic. When translated into English, it reads, “His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the guardian of the covenant, allows in the ear of his birth, His Highness Princess Iman bint Hussein, led by the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him.”

Take a look at the viral video:

People took to the comments section of the viral post to express their appreciation and happiness. While some wrote, “Congratulations,” several posted heart emoticons.

The Royal Hashemite Court released an official statement announcing the princess's birth, reported Hola. "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Their Royal Highnesses and to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this happy occasion," read a part of the statement.

"Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers,” the statement added.

The outlet reported that the royal couple announced they were expecting earlier this year in April. Princess Rajwa gave birth to her daughter just two months after celebrating her first wedding anniversary with the crown prince.