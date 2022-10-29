‘Pumpkin-haired’ newborn langur bonds with mama and papa. Sweet video wins hearts

A wonderful video showing a newborn langur has turned into a heartwarming source of entertainment for many on Facebook. Posted by Saint Louis Zoo on their official page, the beautiful video shows the baby langur with her mom and dad.

“It’s no trick! Just in time for Halloween, we share with you the newest and cutest li’l pumpkin-haired baby, Rhubarb!” the zoo wrote. In the next few lines, they added more about the newborn animal and her family.

“The 1-month-old female Francois’ langur was born on September 30 to mom Dolly and dad Deshi in Primate Canopy Trails at the Saint Louis Zoo. Rhubarb is the first Francois’ langur ever born at the Saint Louis Zoo and an important birth for this endangered species. Mom Dolly is 16 years old, and Rhubarb is her first baby. Dolly and Rhubarb have a strong bond, and Dolly is dedicated to caring for her daughter. The langur family are bonding in a private area of the habitat and may not be on view,” they added.

“Rhubarb’s birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Francois’ Langur Species Survival Plan, a program responsible for maintaining a genetically healthy population of Francois’ langurs in North American zoos. It is a wonderful achievement for this species and the Zoo!,” the zoo further explained and concluded the post.

The video shows the little creature bonding with her mama and papa in the zoo enclosure. Take a look at the video here.

The video was posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 45,000 likes and counting. The share has also gathered nearly 2,800 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Precious! Will the baby's fur turn dark like mom and dad's? Or is she always going to be orange?,” asked a Facebook user. To which, the zoo replied, “Hi Rachel! After about six months, she will lose her orange coat and her hair will turn black-- just like mom and dad.”

“Great news! I wondered why I have not seen them lately at the zoo. I always enjoy watching Deshi doing his perimeter checks to keep his troop safe. Can't wait to see the new baby!,” wrote another. “Mama is going to have her hands full with this little one,” expressed a third.