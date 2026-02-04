Pune man praises Ahmedabad’s changing landscape and disciplined driving: ‘Good roads, calm vibes’
Chirag Barjatya praised Ahmedabad for its calm traffic, smooth roads and relaxed vibe.
Ahmedabad’s changing streets and calm traffic have not gone unnoticed, as people often speak about the city’s peaceful environment and improving infrastructure. Recently, a founder shared his experience after visiting the city and praised the visible transformation.
Chirag Barjatya, founder of PFC Club (Project Fitness Company), said the city looked more organised than before, with smoother roads, less congestion, and a peaceful vibe.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Barjatya raised the visible transformation in Ahmedabad. He wrote that the city had “changed a lot” compared to his previous visits.
Calm roads peaceful vibe:
According to him, the roads were in good condition, traffic felt lighter, and people seemed calmer.
He also mentioned that the city’s alcohol ban may have contributed to a more peaceful environment.
“Less traffic, no rash drivers, including creta and thar.” Barjatya adds.
The pleasant weather, he said, made the city feel even more relaxed and enjoyable to explore.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
The post quickly gained attention on social media, with many users agreeing with his views and praising Ahmedabad’s improved roads, calmer traffic, and cleaner surroundings.
One of the users commented, “Very safe, especially if you’re looking for a calm, family-oriented life.”
A second user commented, “This no alcohol thing is a boon. Though it is available easily, just that you just have to know the right person.”
A third user commented, “Ahmedabad's transformation is impressive, especially the traffic civility, a rare sight in most Indian metros!”
“Me being born and raised in Gujarat, it is actually calm, especially with no show-off thingy as how the North Indians have in them,” another user commented.