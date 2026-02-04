Pune man praises Ahmedabad’s changing landscape and disciplined driving: ‘Good roads, calm vibes’

Ahmedabad’s changing streets and calm traffic have not gone unnoticed, as people often speak about the city’s peaceful environment and improving infrastructure. Recently, a founder shared his experience after visiting the city and praised the visible transformation. In a post on X, Barjatya raised the visible transformation in Ahmedabad. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

Chirag Barjatya, founder of PFC Club (Project Fitness Company), said the city looked more organised than before, with smoother roads, less congestion, and a peaceful vibe.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Barjatya raised the visible transformation in Ahmedabad. He wrote that the city had “changed a lot” compared to his previous visits.

Also Read: Ahmedabad man’s Bumble match takes a comic turn as woman’s mother jumps in with work offers Calm roads peaceful vibe: According to him, the roads were in good condition, traffic felt lighter, and people seemed calmer.

He also mentioned that the city’s alcohol ban may have contributed to a more peaceful environment.

“Less traffic, no rash drivers, including creta and thar.” Barjatya adds.

The pleasant weather, he said, made the city feel even more relaxed and enjoyable to explore.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.