Pune woman flags litter inside bull installation on JM Road: ‘We don’t deserve nice things’

A woman from Pune has raised concern over littering in newly developed public spaces after she found garbage dumped inside a decorative bull installation on Jangli Maharaj Road. Taking to Instagram, Sanjna Khanna shared a video from JM Road and said the incident showed that the issue was no longer just about infrastructure, but also about civic sense.

A Pune woman highlighted litter inside a bull sculpture on JM Road.(Instagram/_sanjnakhanna_)

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In the video, Khanna said, “Maybe we Indians don't deserve nice things. And before you come at me, hear me out. I was on JM Road in Pune and was actually so impressed because PMC has given the road a massive facelift with wide footpaths, cycle tracks, and more. Then I saw this stunning bull installation and I thought, 'Wow, we're finally making our public spaces aesthetic.' But then I went closer, and no. Because inside the sculpture, people had thrown garbage just because it had an opening.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “And the wild part: there were dustbins all around, right there. So no, this isn't about infrastructure or education anymore. It's about mindset. And until the mindset of the masses doesn't change, nothing will.” ‘Don’t just complain’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “And the wild part: there were dustbins all around, right there. So no, this isn't about infrastructure or education anymore. It's about mindset. And until the mindset of the masses doesn't change, nothing will.” ‘Don’t just complain’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the caption of her post, Khanna said it was easy to blame the government, but citizens must also take responsibility when public spaces are improved. “It’s very easy to blame the government, and yes, they should be held accountable. But at the same time, when they do something right, like beautifying Jangli Maharaj Road, Pune, and making it more functional for people, not just vehicles, we as citizens need to do the bare minimum: don’t litter and spread awareness about the importance of hygiene, cleanliness, and aesthetics,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption of her post, Khanna said it was easy to blame the government, but citizens must also take responsibility when public spaces are improved. “It’s very easy to blame the government, and yes, they should be held accountable. But at the same time, when they do something right, like beautifying Jangli Maharaj Road, Pune, and making it more functional for people, not just vehicles, we as citizens need to do the bare minimum: don’t litter and spread awareness about the importance of hygiene, cleanliness, and aesthetics,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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She urged people to speak up calmly if they see someone littering. Khanna added that conversations at home, in buildings and with staff can help change attitudes towards cleanliness. “Because we can develop and beautify our spaces, but if we want them to stay that way, our mindsets need to change,” she said.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The clip drew several reactions from social media users, many of whom agreed with Khanna’s point about civic responsibility. One user wrote, “This is exactly why public spaces do not remain clean for long.” Another said, “People want world class infrastructure but refuse to behave responsibly.”

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Another user wrote, “Civic sense should be taught from childhood.” Someone else said, “The problem is not lack of facilities, it is lack of respect for public property.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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