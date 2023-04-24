Punjab Kings 'reports' Arshdeep Singh after his stump-breaking bowling, Mumbai Police reacts

At the Wankhede Stadium on 22nd April, Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in a thrilling match. Arshdeep Singh broke the middle stump twice to defeat two batters from Mumbai. After witnessing Arshdeep Singh's exceptional bowling skills, several people took to social media to share about the jaw-dropping moment. That's when Punjab Kings also shared a tweet on the broken stumps and even tagged Mumbai Police in their post.

Arshdeep Singh breaks stumps.(Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

"Hey @MumbaiPolice, we'd like to report a crime," wrote Punjab Kings on Twitter. Along with the tweet, they also shared a picture of the broken stump. To this, Mumbai Police replied by noting that they would be taking action against breaking the law. "Action is most likely to be taken on breaking the law, not stumps!" wrote Mumbai Police on Twitter.

Take a look at their post below:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over four lakh times. The tweet has also been liked by more than 12,000 times, and the numbers are only increasing. Several people have also left comments on the share.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "What a reply @MumbaiPolice. The Best!" A second added, "Savage reply by @MumbaiPolice." A third shared, "Beautifully replied." A fourth posted, "Hahahahah Mumbai police got no chills." Many others have also replied by commenting with laughing emojis. What do you think about this?