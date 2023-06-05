Punjab’s cooler-equipped auto wows people, video goes viral

Many of us tend to avoid travel by auto in the summer, particularly during the sweltering afternoons when the heat becomes almost unbearable. One autorickshaw driver in Punjab recognized this challenge and took it upon himself to make travelling more comfortable for his passengers. Guess what he did? He fitted a cooler in his auto, allowing customers to commute with greater ease and comfort even during the day’s hottest hours.

The image shows a Punjab autorickshaw fitted with a cooler.(Instagram/@kabir_setia)

Instagram user Kabir Setia shared the video with several hashtags, including #salutethisguy and #coolerauto. The short Instagram reel that has gone viral with over 4.2 million views shows an autorickshaw fitted with a rear-mounted cooler. Based on the vehicle’s number plate, it can be determined that the auto belongs to Punjab.

Watch the viral video here:

Although the video was shared on May 22 on Instagram, the views on the video are still increasing. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“I am giving money to the wrong auto driver,” posted an individual. Another shared, “This jugad should not go out of India.” “Jugadu Indian,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “How is it possible without electricity?” “True customer caretaker,” added a fifth. A sixth remarked, “20 rupees extra for the cooler.”

