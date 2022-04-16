Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Puppy rescued from under debris in Ukraine reunites with human. Watch viral video

The viral video of the puppy getting reunited with its human after being rescued in Ukraine was posted on Twitter.
The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows the puppy being rescued.(Twitter/@Gerashchenko_en)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 04:51 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video posted by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Twitter has tugged into the heartstrings of people. The video shows a few men rescuing a puppy stuck under debris and reuniting it with its human.

“A village on Donbas was shelled by Russia and a puppy was under the debris. Rescuers were able to save him and give him back to the owner (who himself narrowly escaped death from shelling). Rescue services work 24/7 doing the hardest work and saving lives,” he wrote while posting the video. He completed his post with the hashtag #UkraineUnderAttaсk.

The video opens to show the rescuers digging through debris to reach the stuck puppy. This goes on for some time and finally, they manage to take out the stranded animal. The clip then goes on to show one of the rescuers carefully picking up the dog, petting it, and handing it over to its human.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago and since beings shared, the clip has gone viral. In fact, till now, the video has accumulated more than one million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received various comments.

“Animals are our best friends. .. A classic heartwarming example,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beautiful… If you want to look for someone to “model” your behavior after look no farther! Model these guys!! They took the time to find and rescue a puppy and return him to his owner! What heart!” shared another. “How beautiful to see this. A little bit of joy and happiness amongst the extreme sadness,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

