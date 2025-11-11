Qatar cabin crew repeatedly hugs best friend on flight, fixes her hijab in reunion video

A video capturing the sweet bond of friendship between two women is winning hearts on social media. It captures a Qatar Airways cabin crew member meeting her best friend onboard a flight. The footage shows the flight attendant expressing her happiness upon seeing her bestie. A Qatar Airways flight attendant hugging her best friend. (Instagram/@kubraturcan)

Kubra Turcan shared the video on her Instagram with a simple caption that reads, “See? Beauty arrives even when you’re not looking.” Her bio indicates that she is a biologist who later transitioned into a career in aviation.

Also Read: Air India crew member finds unexpected joy as kid plays rock paper scissors with her mid flight

The video opens with a text insert that reads “POV: You board the flight and your bestie is the one greeting you.” Throughout the video, the duo keeps hugging each other. At one point, Turcan also fixes her friend’s hijab.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

The video won people over, with many sharing the stories of their own friendship. Several reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

The clip was reported on a popular Instagram page with a caption that reads, “Reunited on a Qatar Airways flight! When one best friend boards, and the other’s the cabin crew. Friendship goals at 30,000 feet!” Turcan reacted to the post and wrote, “Thank you so much for sharing.”

Who is Kubra Turcan?

According to her LinkedIn bio, she completed her education at Middle East Technical University in Turkey. She started her career as a sales representative in 2012 in Ankara. In 2017, she interned as a microbiologist in Istanbul. Finally, in 2019, she joined Qatar Airways, a company where she has been working for the past six years.

She currently lives in Doha. While talking about her relocation, she once wrote on Facebook, “People often ask, ‘Were you scared to move to another country?’ But what I remember most is the feeling on that very first night, the mix of excitement, uncertainty, and courage it took to start over in a new place. The moment you find your strength, nothing and no one can break you anymore.”