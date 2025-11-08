Air India crew member finds unexpected joy as kid plays rock paper scissors with her mid flight

An Air India crew member has captured hearts online after she shared a touching moment with a young passenger who helped lift her spirits during an exhausting shift. The video, posted by cabin crew member D Sneh on her social media account, shows her seated in her uniform inside the aircraft while recording a child sitting a few rows ahead. When Sneh waved at the boy, he smiled and waved back before inviting her into an impromptu game of rock paper scissors. An Air India crew member captured a sweet mid-flight moment with a child.(Instagram/d.sneh_)

A day of fatigue turned around by a kid’s gesture

In her caption, Sneh described how fatigued she was after completing four flight sectors. She wrote, “Do I look tired not at all but trust me I was desperately waiting for the door to open I wanted to go home and sleep surprised nobody got up for their luggage after 4 sectors mujhe bas ghr janna tha I was sad 3:30 seh 15:00 hogaya tha but this cute kid looking at me and he offered me let’s play rock paper scissors it’s the cutest things that have happened to me.”

She went on to reflect on her mother’s comforting words. “Mumma says bache Bhagwan ji ka roop hote h they will make you smile just few minutes with them your tiredness will go away I guess to this day I felt it’s true,” she said, adding that although crew members spend hours making others smile, they often return home with no one to cheer them up. “But yeh choti Khushiya aapko khush kar deti h and you know I was the happiest while deplaning felt like I can do another sector. Thank you kid if you see this video one day thank you for making me smile who won it’s a secret.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet enjoys the heart-warming exchange

The clip has attracted more than 64k views, with many users touched by the wholesome exchange. One viewer wrote that “Your small gesture made his day worth remembering” while another commented that “Soooo cute both of you.” Several users echoed similar sentiments, noting that “These small things in flight keep us going” and that it was a “Cute moment with the two cuties.” Others added that “He is so adorable” and “My heart is so happy after watching this clip,” capturing the overall mood of affection and delight.