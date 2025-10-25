Indian woman’s first Emirates flight turns special as cabin crew lets her wear iconic hat. Watch

An Indian woman’s first experience flying with Emirates turned into a heartwarming memory after a cabin crew member let her wear their signature hat. The video, shared on Instagram by user Anuja Kulkarni, captures her excitement at the airport and while boarding the plane. An Indian woman shared her joy after Emirates cabin crew let her wear their hat during her first flight.(Instagram/theanujakulkarni)

In the voiceover of her clip, Kulkarni says, “Can you believe the Emirates cabin crew actually gave me her hat to wear? Just because it was my first ever Emirates flight. This flight is very special for me because I am flying with Emirates for the first time. But why is it special? Because Emirates is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.”

Smooth start

Kulkarni went on to describe the seamless check-in process, calling it “smooth, quick, and surprisingly fun.” She added that everything felt organised and that “even first-timers like me felt like VIPs.”

Recalling her first impressions upon boarding, she said, “Then I stepped inside the plane and wow! The ambience, the soft lighting, the calm vibe. I could instantly feel the Emirates touch.”

She praised the airline’s comfort and cleanliness, adding, “The seats? Oh my! Super clean, insanely comfortable, and just the right space to stretch and relax.” Kulkarni was especially charmed by the small gestures from the crew, saying, “Then came the little surprises. Headphones, travel kit, pillow, and a soft shawl. Honestly, this was hands down the best flight experience I've ever had. Everything from start to finish felt seamless, calm, and so luxurious. I even got some travel advice from the amazing cabin crew.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Her caption read, “Sweetest cabin crew even let me wear her Emirates hat! My first-ever Emirates flight and it turned out way more special than I imagined! From the check-in to the in-flight experience everything felt straight out of a dream.”

Internet reacts warmly

The video has received several warm comments from users. One wrote, “I’m the crew in the video. Thank you for flying with us, I hope to see you soon on board.” Another clarified, “It’s not Emirates’ 25th anniversary, it’s the 25th anniversary of Emirates Skywards.”

Others shared their admiration for the airline, with one saying, “Hi, I know exactly how you feel, I felt the same on my first trip with EK and they’ve become my preferred airline.” Another added, “Such an amazing experience for sure,” while one user summed it up perfectly: “This clip is so wholesome.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for further comments, and this story will be updated once a response is received.