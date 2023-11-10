close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Rachin Ravindra’s sweet moment with grandma at her house goes viral

Rachin Ravindra’s sweet moment with grandma at her house goes viral

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 10, 2023 07:42 PM IST

Rachin Ravindra, who is presently in India to play 2023 World Cup, paid a visit to his grandparents' house.

A video of New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra and his grandmother has gone viral on social media. In the video, the elderly woman is seen performing the ‘Nazar Utarna’ ritual for her grandkid.

The image shows Rachin Ravindra with his grandma. (Screengrab)
The image shows Rachin Ravindra with his grandma. (Screengrab)

The video is going viral on X with many resharing it. Just like this tweet by IAS officer Dr Sumita Misra. She shared the video with a caption written in Hindi. When translated into English, it reads, “This is a very heart-touching video. You should always stay connected to your roots. #RachinRavindra Went to meet his grandmother.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar’s prediction about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma 11 years ago comes true. See what he said

Rachin Ravindra is seen sitting on a chair with his grandma standing in front of him. Soon she starts the ritual with Ravindra looking quietly at her.

Take a look at this video of Rachin Ravindra:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated nearly 34,000 views. The tweet has further collected close to 1,200 likes.

About Rachin Ravindra:

Rachin Ravindra is presently in India to attend the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. He has shown a stellar performance in his first World Cup. He even topped the list of the top five highest run-getters in their maiden World Cup with a score of 565 runs till now.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out