Radhika Apte’s accent in recent interview sparks chatter

Radhika Apte recently appeared in an interview as part of her promotion for the film Mrs Undercover. During the interview, Apte discussed ‘male privilege’, ‘assumed responsibility’ and the ‘glorification of sacrifice by women’. However, it is her accent that caught people’s attention and created chatter online. While some expressed their unhappiness with her accent, others came to her support. Also, few urged people to keep aside her accent and focus on the point she wanted to make.

Radhika Apte caught people’s attention owing to her accent in a recent interview. (AFP)

“Didn’t even watch the whole video, lost it at her fake accent. Why do all these woke people have this annoying accent?” reads the caption of the video shared by Twitter user Aditi. In the video, Radhika Apte can be heard saying, “I know that my mom knows how to cook. She is an anaethetist. She’s been the CEO of the hospital. But my dad is a chairman, is a neurosurgeon, but he doesn’t know how to cook. And my mom does both. And my dad doesn’t.” She further points out the gender-based assumption that only women are expected to do the household chores. It is Radhika Apte’s accent in this video that left the Internet divided.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has accumulated over 40,900 views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received numerous responses from netizens.

Here’s what Twitter users have to say:

An individual shared, “I stopped at the word both. The way she said it.” Another added, “She stays most of the time out of India and is married to a foreigner. Hence may be the accent.” “I thought all Indians have this accent, I could be wrong,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “It’s a typically Anglo-Indian accent. You can still hear this accent in the Anglo-Indian pockets of Bangalore.”

Some people also reacted to what she said and wrote, “It is the height of wokism to use their mom and dad as negative examples.” “Keep aside the accent, the point she is making isn’t wrong, kids who have working mums and see them doing both job and household chores can understand. Being a housewife is a whole another job, and working women have to do both,” expressed another.

