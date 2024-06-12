Radhika Gupta reflects on Roger Federer's Dartmouth college speech, shares 3 things that stood out for her

Dartmouth College awarded tennis icon Roger Federer Doctor of Humane Letters honourary degree for his philanthropic work in the US on Sunday, June 9. At the event, Federer delivered a memorable commencement address that imparted valuable life lessons. His 25-minute speech was widely praised and made a significant mark on many individuals, including Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta. Radhika Gupta took to X to share key insights that stood out for her from Roger Federer's speech at Dartmouth College.

Radhika Gupta took to X to share how Federer's speech was "simple, thoughtful and vulnerable". She also shared about three things that stood out for her from the speech.

First, she wrote, "Everybody can play well in the first two hours when you are fast, fit and clear. It is when your body is tired, mind wandering and discipline fading that a champion finds a grip on themselves. Resilience is lasting for the long term." (Also Read: Roger Federer's unforgettable Dartmouth College speech: ‘Effortless is a myth’ and other life lessons)

She then said, "Talent is not gift, but grit. It has a broad definition. Trusting yourself is talent. Patience is talent. Discipline is talent. The process is talent. Managing yourself is talent. In the investing world, too, all these are talents, more than picking funds and stocks."

Lastly, she added, "A legend won 80% of his matches but only 54% of his points. You don't need to win more than that in life and investing. Champions don't win every point; they realise they will lose points and learn how to deal with failure and learn from mistakes."

Take a look at her entire post here:

This post was shared on June 9. Since being shared, it has gained more than 18,000 views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions on Roger Federer's speech. (Also Read: Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta’s 2-year-old son’s investment portfolio outperforms her own returns)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Federer's Dartmouth speech is a gem, echoing life's lessons."

A second added, "What surprised me is that he didn't read the speech at all! Also, I didn't see him referring to any paper for pointers!"

"Yes, it is truly inspiring," commented a third.