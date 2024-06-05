Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta's message for investors: ‘Reminder that markets and outcomes…’
Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO optimistic about India's stable government and economic reforms
Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta said that India is set to have a third term of a stable government and continued economic reforms which is not a claim that many countries around the world can claim.
"For all the drama of the last two days… at the end, we are likely to have a third term of a stable government, and continued economic reforms. Not many parts of the world can claim this. Yes the mandate is not as strong as predicted, but a stronger opposition perhaps means good governance," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Read more: Rahul Gandhi portfolio: How Congress leader's stocks performed as market plunged. Details
Radhika Gupta said, “As far as India is concerned, the Indian economy has doubled every 6 years since 1980 and now that doubling is happening at a 4 trillion dollar scale. Our demographics and our spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation are what define the India story, and will continue to do so. We can and should be the world’s third largest economy.”
Read more: Sensex, Nifty recover after worst day in 4 years: 5 reasons why, What to expect
This comes after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged with the majority with 292 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a total of 240 seats alone. Following this, both Sensex and the Nifty traded and ended the day in the red.
Read more: PM Modi's smaller mandate to slow India's fiscal tightening, Moody's says
For investors, Radhika Gupta said, “Finally, for investors, the few days are a reminder that markets and outcomes can always surprise and humble the best of us, that volatility is real, and that we should pay attention to the good old principles - asset allocation, earnings and calibrated risk.”
On a hopeful note, she wrote, “Onwards, and forward. Let us keep building the India of our dreams.”
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.