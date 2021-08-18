Home / Trending / Rahul Gandhi meets nurse who witnessed his birth. 'He is my son,' she tells his staff. Watch
The image shows Rahul Gandhi with the elderly nurse who witnessed his birth.(Twitter/@INCKerala)
Rahul Gandhi meets nurse who witnessed his birth. 'He is my son,' she tells his staff. Watch

The video was shared on the official Twitter handle of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 06:16 PM IST

A video shared on Twitter showcasing a sweet moment between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and an elderly woman has gone viral. The video shows the incident that took place when he recently visited Kerala's Wayanad.

The video was shared on the official Twitter handle of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. “The wholesome love and affection from Rajamma Amma who was a nurse at Delhi’s holy family hospital where Shri @RahulGandhi was born,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

In the video, she gifts Rahul Gandhi a packet of sweets and says “He is my son, he is born in front of me. So before you could see him, I saw him.”

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered more than 24,000 views and counting. The post has also accumulated nearly 1,700 likes. People shared different comments while reacting to the video.

“No words. This is just so authentic & warming,” wrote a Twitter user. “Aww, the warmth & affection of the lady is touching. To acknowledge it with grace and sincerity is a rare trait,” expressed another. “This is so sweet,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Story Saved
