Rahul Gandhi’s response to his BJP-supporting investment advisor goes viral: ‘Your political views are your own but…’

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has won social media points with a witty response to his BJP-supporting investment advisor, Muthukrishnan Dhandapani. On Sunday, Dhandapani shared an X post praising Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour despite their political differences. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi had a witty response for his mutual funds investment advisor (AICC) The AMFI-registered mutual fund distributor revealed that he has been handling Rahul Gandhi’s mutual fund investments since 2013. He described himself as “a strong Modi supporter from 2014 to 2024.” Dhandapani said that despite their polar opposite political viewpoints, Gandhi has been unfailingly polite in all their dealings. Investment advisor on Rahul Gandhi “In 2013, my client who was professionally working for Rahul Gandhi suggested my name to him to handle his mutual fund investments,” Muthukrishnan Dhandapani said in his X post. “From 2013, Rahul continues to be my client for mutual fund investments.” Dhandapani said that he had spoken to Gandhi several times over the phone and exchanged many emails with the Congress leader. Even though his own pro-BJP stance is no secret, Dhandapani said that Gandhi never behaved rudely with him. In fact, the topic of his views has never come up between them.

“And as you are aware, I've been a strong Modi supporter from 2014 to 2024. Never once Rahul or his office staff brought that subject to me. I believe my tweets are regularly seen by his staff. They clearly differentiate between my professional service and political beliefs,” Dhandapani said in his X post. “And in every single conversation I've with Rahul, he addresses me with respect and never behaved in any haughty manner,” he added. Dhandapani also revealed that Rahul Gandhi took his advice while hiring a “key professional” a few years ago. “I do not know Rahul Gandhi as a politician. Based on last 14 years interaction, all I can say is he respects professionals a lot and is a nice human being to interact with,” he said. Rahul Gandhi’s response