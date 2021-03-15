Rail Ministry posts clip about Chenab bridge construction reaching a milestone

“Historical Moment,” this is how a tweet by Indian Railways about Chenab bridge starts. The department’s share also contains a video which showcases the construction reaching a milestone – completion of the arch bottom of the Chenab bridge.

“The arch bottom of the Chenab bridge has been completed yesterday. Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed,” the department tweeted. “It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge,” they added while concluding their post.

Take a look at the video which showcases the incredible sight:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 14,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Excellent, no words to describe the marvelous and tremendous work,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is brilliant work,” shared another. “Looking forward to travelling on this route, through the highest Railway bridge in the world!” expressed a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Last month, on February 25, Railways minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share about Chenab bridge and wrote how it is set to be the world's highest Railway bridge. Take a look at what he tweeted:

Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position.



It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge 🌉 pic.twitter.com/yWS2v6exiP — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 25, 2021

